Virginia falls short to Georgia Tech in overtime 30-27

ATLANTA, Ga. (VirginiaSports.com) - It came down to overtime, but Virginia (7-4, 4-3 ACC) was unable to convert the 35-yard field goal in overtime as Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3 ACC) took the 30-27 win on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth game with seven lead changes throughout. Georgia Tech took a 13-7 lead in the first quarter before Virginia regained the lead with a 56-yard pass from Brennan Armstrong (Shelby, Ohio) to Joe Reed (Charlotte Court House, Va.).

The Yellow Jackets were back ahead with a field goal, before Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz.) ran it in for a touchdown with 3:03 left in the second quarter. Neither team scored again until the fourth quarter.

UVA plays at Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Cup next Friday.