Virginia Beach Police mourns the passing of officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was with a heavy heart Saturday that the Virginia Beach Police Department had to announce the passing of Master Police Officer Kelvin Bailey.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Officer Baily passed away early in the morning from a medical emergency.

Many from the Virginia Beach community, including Mayor-elect Bobby Dyer, expressed their gratitude for Bailey’s service.

“The [City of Virginia Beach] lost one of our finest. Officer Kelvin Bailey died from an apparent heart attack while patrolling our streets. Officer Bailey had over 30 years of service. Please join Trish and I in extending our condolences to Officer Bailey’s family, friends and the [Virginia Beach Police Department],” said Dyer in a tweet.

Bailey was a veteran of the Virginia Beach Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, with decades of sevice to the city.

See below, the condolences sent out on social media about Officer Bailey.

