Virginia Beach Police mourns the passing of its officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was with a heavy heart Saturday that the Virginia Beach Police Department had to announce the passing of Master Police Officer Kelvin Bailey.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Officer Baily passed away early in the morning from a medical emergency — an emergency that the department did not go into detail about.

Many from the Virginia Beach community, including mayor-elect Bobby Dyar, expressed their gratitude for Bailey’s service.

“The @ CityofVaBeach lost one of our finest. Officer Kelvin Bailey died from an apparent heart attack while patrolling our streets. Officer Bailey had over 30 years of service. Please join Trish and I in extending our condolences to Officer Bailey’s family, friends and the @ VBPD,” said Dyer in a tweet.

Bailey was a veteran of the Virginia Beach Police Department, working there for more than 26 years to help keep communities safe.

See below, the warm messages sent out on social media about Officer Bailey.

End Of Watch: November 17, 2018.

We are incredibly sad to hear the news of MPO Kelvin Bailey's passing. He was a great public servant and dedicated his life to keeping our community safe for 26+ years at the @VBPD and VBSO. We are draping our badges in his honor. Rest in peace, MPO Bailey. #RIP #endofwatch pic.twitter.com/CvYiTNiGtg — VB Sheriff's Office (@VBSO) November 17, 2018