Two Norfolk schools receive Purple Star Designation for supporting military families

NORFOLK, Va. – Two elementary schools in Norfolk have been selected for Purple Star Designation for 2018.

Mary Calcott and Tarrallton elementary schools were selected for the award that is given out by the Educational Opportunity of Military Children (the Council).

According to Norfolk Public Schools, both elementary schools will be awarded Resolutions of Recognition, an award coin and a letter containing feedback on their application from members of the reviewing panel.

“The award is important to our school because we recognize the challenges of military students and families when they have to transition to a new area and new school,” shared Calcott Elementary Principal Danielle McIntyre. “It is important to Calcott family to create a school environment that is inclusive and sensitive to the needs and challenges of all students.”

Both schools will hold recognition programs to highlight this distinguished honor, according to the school district. Tarrallton will hold a recognition program on November 30 at 9:30 a.m. and on April 25, 2019, Calcott will host its annual military family dinner sponsored by the PTA to commemorate this honor.

For more information on the Purple Star Designation, click here.