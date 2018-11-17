× THE iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT 2 (2018), Thursday 11/22 at 8pm on WGNT 27

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

(8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC LAS VEGAS EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Panic! At the Disco, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, and many more. Original airdate 10/8/2018.