THE iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT 2 (2018), Thursday 11/22 at 8pm on WGNT 27

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman for iHeartMedia)

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC LAS VEGAS EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Panic! At the Disco, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, and many more.  Original airdate 10/8/2018.