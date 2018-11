“The Icicle Cometh” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CAITLIN LEARNS SOMETHING NEW ABOUT HER FATHER — Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) learn something new about Caitlin’s father (guest star Kyle Secor). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) and Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) follow a clue about Cicada (Chris Klein). Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#506). Original airdate 11/20/2018.