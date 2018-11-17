Suspect in Norfolk arson incident sentenced to 2 years behind bars, 14 years probation

NORFOLK, Va. – Edward Davis, who pleaded guilty in June to an April house fire in the 500 block of E. Olney Road, will serve 2 years behind bars and 14 years of probation for his role in the incident.

His charges were:

Burglary – 1 year with 1 year suspended + 5 years probation

Petit larceny – 6 months with 6 months suspended + 2 years probation

Arson of an occupied dwelling – 3 years with 1 year suspended + 5 years probation

Attempted malicious wounding – 1 year with 1 year suspended

Damage to property – 6 months with 6 months suspended + 2 years probation

On April 30, smoke and flames were visible from the residence as fire crews arrived. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire several minutes after arriving.

Davis was picked up walking in the area of Henry and Wide Streets.