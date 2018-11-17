Norfolk holds 34th Annual Grand Illumination Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Thousands of people packed downtown Norfolk celebrating a cherished tradition.

The 34th Annual Grand Illumination Parade celebrated the start to the holiday season for Norfolk, with crowds still in downtown well past the parade's end.

Those in the parade walked two miles through downtown starting on Saint Paul's Boulevard and end on Waterside Drive.

Organizers say 81 floats were involved with more than 3,000 volunteers.

A lot of businesses stayed open to further entertain spectators. It was recommended for people to arrive here before 6 o'clock this afternoon to avoid traffic, but a group of friends we spoke to said they didn`t let the chaos of parking stop them from having fun

"It was very generous for them to be open because there`s people getting water they`re going to be using the bathroom and they get a delicious product and they`re still open the parade`s done but here they are. It`s really great," said a parade patron.

There`s been a high police presence out here to make sure everyone stays safe.

Happy holidays from our News 3 family to yours.