Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 100 Block of Marcy Street around 6:20 p.m. for a call for a man with a gunshot wound.

According to Portsmouth Police, the man was shot in the upper body and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Currently, the investigation is on-going and no additional information is available, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

