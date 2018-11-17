Man accused of repeated child sexual abuse receives life sentence plus 25 years, $20k fine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Brando Colon Jr., who in 2017 was found guilty of multiple charges including forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties, was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years.

Colon’s victim was under 13, and the jury in the case recommended that Brando receive life plus 25 years in prison and a fine of $20,000, the maximum prison sentence for the crime under the law. The recommended sentence was imposed in full by Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis November 5.

The Commonwealth proved that between May 10, 2015 and April 26, 2016, Colon sexually molested a child close to him on a regular basis, multiple times per week. Colon also showed the child a video with sexually explicit content.

The child disclosed the abuse to a Child Protective Services caseworker and police began an investigation.