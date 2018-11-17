Man accused of July Roadside Cafe shooting appears in court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Quentin Jefferson, the man accused of a July shooting at the Roadside Cafe on Jefferson Avenue, had his charges certified to a grand jury during a preliminary hearing Friday.

Jefferson, 41, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Back on July 23 at 1:52 a.m., authorities received a call for a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Jefferson Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found a 50 year old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid section of his body outside the Roadside Cafe.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.