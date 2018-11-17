× First Warning Forecast: Tracking roller coaster temperatures into next week

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County.

Chilly and clear overnight with lows in the 30s to near 40.

Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s. Some communities may reach the 60 degree mark. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be light and variable.

Finally looks like we will have some dry weather to start the work week. You won’t need the umbrella. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Just keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower.

Temperatures will remain well-below normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday under mostly clear skies. Even colder Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. Thanksgiving is looking dry and cold with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances go up to end the work week. Just keeping a 30 percent chance at this point. A better chance to see some wet weather on Saturday. Highs will warm to the upper 50s to near 60.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

