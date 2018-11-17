BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Tuesday 11/20 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

GUILT – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) return to South Freeland in an attempt to figure out what is going on. When they arrive, they are directed to a nearby wood where they are surrounded by a clan of mixed-race moonshiners called the Perdi. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams), feeling tremendous guilt, falls into a deep depression. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) finds that his plan is falling apart. China Anne McClain, Damon Gupton, James Remar and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#206). Original airdate 11/20/2018