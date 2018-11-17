2 adults, 3 children displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults and three children will be displaced after a fire in the 300 block of Quail Meadow Drive in Chesapeake.

Dispatchers received the call at 12:49 p.m., according to Chesapeake Fire. The fire was called under control at 1:12 p.m. and out at 1:21 p.m.

The fire appeared to have started in the house’s laundry room/bathroom. The house sustained significant smoke and water damage.

Crews reported that there were no injuries. Using specialized equipment, they were able to revive three cats and one dog, all of whom are expected to survive.