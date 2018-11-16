Woman extricated from vehicle with injuries after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Newport News left her trapped in her car.

At 5:32 p.m., Newport News Communications received a call of an extrication crash at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Glendale Road. When crews arrived, they reported that a red Toyota pick-up truck and a black Honda CRV crashed, and the Honda turned over on its side.

The driver of the Honda, a 66-year-old Newport News woman, was extricated from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 77-year-old Newport News man, reported no injuries.

Traffic in the area remains heavy due to the crash, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.