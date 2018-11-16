Williamsburg baker featured on Discovery Family Channel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – One Williamsburg baker will be featured on an upcoming Thanksgiving-themed show that will air on Discovery Family Channel on November 17.

The show, ‘Bake It Like Buddy’, featuring “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, will feature Tawanda Hammond. Hammond is the owner of the Williamsburg bakery Cakes by Tawanda, is participating in the episode titled “Topsy Turvey Thanksgiving Cakes.”

Hammond and her cousin Lise will have a bake-off against another set of cousins from Hydesville, Maryland as they create a holiday Thanksgiving cake in just four hours. Buddy, along with head baker Joe, and Marissa then judge both creations and pick a winner, according to the Discovery Family Channel.

The show will air at 9 p.m. on Saturday.