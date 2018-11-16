Watch the first place Redskins host the Houston Texans LIVE on News 3

LANDOVER, Md. – The NFL’s week 11 schedule showcases only two games featuring a pair of first place teams. One of those games will be played at FedEx Field and seen LIVE on News 3.

Sunday, the first place Washington Redskins host the first place Houston Texans (6-and-3) out of the AFC South division. Washington holds a two game lead in the NFC East and enters the game with a 6-and-3 record, their best start through nine games since the 2008 season. With a victory vs. Houston, the Redskins will become the fifth NFL franchise to record 600 wins in regular season play.

The burgundy and gold will be without the following injured players: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (ribs) and RB Samaje Perine (calf). CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), LT Trent Williams (thumb) and K Dustin Hopkins (groin) will be listed as questionable for the contest vs. the Texans.

The Houston Texans enter the game on a six game winning streak and at the top of the AFC South. Houston is led by Head Coach Bill O’Brien, who is in the midst of his fifth season in the position. Houston joins the 1970 New York Giants as the only teams since 1970 to win six straight games immediately after an 0-and-3 start.

Sunday’s game between the Redskins and the Texans will be the fifth meeting between the two franchises since the Texans’ inception in 2002. The Redskins are 2-and-2 all-time against Texans.

The teams first met on Dec. 22, 2002. In that game, quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw two first half touchdowns to lead the Redskins to a 16-3 halftime lead and an eventual 26-10 victory at FedExField. Included below is a list of all games played between the Redskins and Texans.

Date Game Result

12/22/2002 vs. Houston 26-10 W

9/24/2006 at Houston 31-15 W

9/19/2010 vs. Houston 30-27 (OT) L

9/7/2014 at Houston 17-6 L

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have LIVE pregame and postgame coverage of Houston vs. Washington – both on-air and online.