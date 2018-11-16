Walmart makes Black Friday shopping easier than ever with faster checkouts and more

Black Friday is a week away, and Walmart is getting ready for the holiday!

Walmart is introducing new technologies like Check Out With Me, which makes the checkout experience go by faster. The store will be positioning associates in the busiest areas of the stores – like the garden center and electronics – so customers can bypass regular checkout lines and pay for everything right in the department where they are shopping. Associates will help customers pay and go by simply swiping their credit card and providing them with a paper or electronic receipt for their purchase.

Check Out With Me started on November 1.

The retailer has also developed a digital Store Map to make it easier than ever to shop. The Walmart app now features a store map that is uniquely created for each Walmart store, which helps customers quickly and easily find everything from the hottest holiday toys to everyday essentials. All you have to do is open the app in store or at home and search for the item. The map will then show the item’s exact location.

This year will also be the first holiday season during which customers can shop items from Walmart’s updated, more modern website, which offers new opportunities to brow and discover all the retailer has to offer. The store’s official website has introduced curated and editorial content to make its assortment more discoverable. This ranges from a new deals hub, which will refresh regularly with highlight deals of the moment, to gifts by interest and more.

Walmart will also offer customers free, two-day shipping on million of items from marketplace sellers, without paying a membership fee.

“This year, we relaunched Walmart.com, delivering customers a better shopping experience for whatever they are looking for – whether they are purchasing a specific item or browsing our fashion and home assortment,” said Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer, Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “The new site, combined with the thousands of new brands we’re offering customers for the first time and our free, two-day shipping, will make it that much easier for customers to shop Walmart.com this holiday season.”