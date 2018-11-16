Virginia Living Museum to host Annual Turkey Pardoning on November 21

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On Wednesday, November 21, the Virginia Living Museum will celebrate the long and healthy lives of its wild turkeys during its ninth annual Turkey Pardoning.

The Museum’s four turkeys – one male and three hens – will be called with a turkey caller and fed cracked corn before the official pardoning.

Activities will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a display of turkey items from collections, turkey-related crafts and activities, plus hot cider for those in attendance.

Activities are included in Museum admission, which is $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 3-12). Ages 2 and under get in free.

As a gesture of thanks and giving, the Museum will also “Fill the Canoe” with non-perishable food items to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

All individuals who bring a food item will receive a coupon for a bottomless fountain drink or coffee at the Wild Side Café.

From November 18-25, museum members will receive 30 percent off store-wide at the Wild Things Museum store.

The Museum is closed Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018.

The Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A.