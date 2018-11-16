Virginia Beach Police searching for suspect in attempted Citgo robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who they say tried to rob a gas station.

Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a man wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt attempted to rob the Citgo at 1405 N. Great Neck Road.

The suspect demanded the clerk hand over the money but when the clerk refused, the suspect ran away.

The man was described as a white male who is 6′ to 6’1″ tall and appeared to be in his 40s. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a cloth covering his face from the nose down, jeans and red gloves.

No injuries were reported in the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You can also submit a tip online here or by downloading the P3 Tips app, which is available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.​

