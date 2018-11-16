Veteran stand down event Saturday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Saturday, Hampton VA Medical Center Director is partnering with Hampton Military Affairs Committee to help homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families.

A Veteran Stand Down event will be held at the Y.H. Community Center located at 1300 Thomas St. in Hampton Virginia.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information on housing, health, employment, benefits assistance, referrals and more will be available. Volunteers will be providing haircuts, hot lunch, clothing, health and welfare items and stations will be available for showers.

Services that will be held at the event include Medical Screening, Housing Assistance, Access to Residential Treatment Programs, and Legal and Employment.

Veterans will be provided free transportation at the locations listed below.

Transportation Locations:

Newport News Sites

Julius Conn Gymnasium 328 30th St Newport News: Between 7:30am-7:40am pick up time

Newport News Transit Center: Between 7:45am-7:55am pick up time

Mc Donald’s 2601 Jefferson Ave Newport News: Between 8:05am-8:10am pick up time

Hampton Sites

Hampton Human Services 1320 La Salle Ave Hampton: Between 7:30am-7:40am pick up time

Hampton Transit Center: Between 7:40am-7:50am pickup time

Hampton VAMC – Domiciliary: Between 10:00am- 10:30am pickup time

Virginia Beach Site

Judeo Christian Outreach 1053 Virginia Beach Blvd. between 8:00am-8:30am pick up time

Norfolk Sites

Union Mission 5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd Norfolk: Between 8:00am-8:30am pick up time.

Salvation Army 203 W. 19th St Norfolk: Between 8-8:30am pick up time

Portsmouth Site