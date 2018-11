American novelist and screenwriter William Goldman has died at 87 years old, according to Variety.

Goldman won Oscars for his work on screenplays like “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men.” He was also known for his novels, including “The Princess Bride” and “Marathon Man.”

According to Variety, his daughter Jenny Goldman said that he died as a result of complications from colon cancer and pneumonia.

He is survived by two daughters, Jenny and Susanna.