The Locker Room Show | November 16

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's second week of the postseason. 16 teams from our area advanced to the regional semifinal round of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the 16.

Games showcased during the show include: Maury vs. Salem, Nansemond River vs. Indian River, Cox vs. Ocean Lakes, Landstown vs. Oscar Smith, Warhill vs. Lafayette, York vs. Phoebus and Norcom vs. Hopewell.

Plus, Mitch showcases King's Fork vs. Lake Taylor in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.