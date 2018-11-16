Squadron of the Month: VRC-40 Rawhides

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is honored to host VRC-40 as their November Squadron of the Month!

The Rawhides are a Fleet Logisitcs Support Squadron that provides Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) services to the Navy’s second, fifth and sixth fleets.

They operate the C-2A “Greyhound” to bring supplies, mail and personnel to and from deployed carriers.

There are almost 400 enlisted sailors along with 42 officers maintaining and flying the squadron’s 14 aircrafts.

Unlike most squadrons, VRC-40 doesn’t deploy as a unit, but instead prepares five separate sea-going detachments.

At the same time, they maintain a shore “Homeguard” to support local operational commitments.

The Rawhides are the only East Coast logistic squadron that provide support for ships and bases as far north as Norway, down the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast, throughout the Caribbean, in Central and South America and all over the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern theaters.

Among the squadrons many achievements, the Rawhides recently reached one of the highest honors in Aviation Safety by successfully completing 20 years of class “A” mishap free flying.

Every year, VRC-40 carries over three million pounds of mail and cargo and makes over 1,000 arrested landings.

Astronauts Alan Shepard and Scott Carpenter, sports icons including Tiger Woods, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., numerous Congressional and Cabinet members, business leaders, and entertainers such as Bruce Willis, Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Buffett, and Robin Williams have all flown with the Rawhides.