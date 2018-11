JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Children nine years or younger can answer calls from Santa in James City County, says the city.

A chance to answer calls from Santa or Mrs. Claus from the North Pole are available on Tuesday, December 4, 5:45-8 p.m.

Just return a completed registration form by Tuesday, November 27.

Registration forms are also available at the Recreation Centers, Satellite Services in Toano, Freedom and Chickahominy Riverfront Parks.