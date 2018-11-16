Rare condition affects some pregnant women causing unbearable itching

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s a rare condition that causes unbearable itching for some pregnant women and in some cases, it can be very dangerous to the baby.

The story hits close to home News 3’s Kurt Williams, because his oldest daughter Faith was diagnosed with this disorder during her pregnancy, “It feels like you have spiders crawling all over your skin,” she said.

Her husband Kevin noticed something was up, “She was just complaining, complaining about itchiness and there was no rash or anything….she was scratching like crazy everywhere.”

This rare condition means extra monitoring for Faith and her baby, plus a certain prescription medication and she was referred to a specialist, Dr. Margarita de Veciana, Eastern Virginia Medial School’s Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine. She told Faith, “The issue with you, is that if your levels keep doing this routine up and down and up and down you’re going to be heading to delivery prematurely.”

The reason that might happen, the doctor knows in certain cases this disorder can be harmful to the baby, “It can lead to an increased risk of still-birth.”

What is this condition? What can be done about it? And how can it be dangerous for the baby?

Monday night on News 3 at 11 find out why it’s important to fight the itch!