One man arrested in connection with Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – One man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation that occurred over the weekend.

Jazz Kwame Grant, a 29-year-old Hampton man, was arrested Saturday, November 10 and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Two men were killed and one man was injured Saturday morning at a house shooting in the city.

The shooting in the 900 block of N. King Street left both 24-year-old Newport News resident Eric Caesar Witherspoon, Jr and 27-year-old Smithfield resident Treviyon Lamonta Hill dead.

Officials said around 4:50 a.m., dispatchers received a call for two walk-in gunshot victims at the Sentara Careplex. Witherspoon, Jr., was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, and the second victim, a 29-year-old Hampton man, is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers received another call around 5:30 a.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of N. King Street. When crews arrived, they found Hill suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Hampton detectives confirmed that the incidents were related, and that all three victims were shot in the 900 block of N. King Street.