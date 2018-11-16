Newport News police recruit charged with assault in Hampton incident

HAMPTON, Va. – A police recruit with the Newport News Police Department was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an assault that occurred in June.

At 9:45 a.m., officers with the Hampton Police Division responded to police headquarters in reference to an assault complaint. An investigation showed that on June 27, a 26-year-old Hampton man was physically assaulted in the Northampton section of the city.

According to reports, the suspect displayed a firearm, and then assaulted the victim again after shooting the firearm towards the floor.

Hampton woman and Newport News police recruit Tarah Kirsten Spratley was arrested and charged with one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, one count of brandishing a firearm and one count of abduction.

Spratley is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

The Newport News Police Department released a statement on her arrest: