Newport News school janitor arrested in child pornography investigation

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested a Newport News school janitor after a month-long investigation into the solicitation of child porn over the internet.

The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff’s Offices Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, were made aware of a social media account that was actively soliciting images of underage children on social media.

A search warrant was executed in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue in Newport News. 47-year-old Shawn Lipscomb, who is currently employed as a janitor with the Newport News School System, is charged with two counts of using a computer system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Various electronic devices were seized from the home.

Lipscomb will be held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.