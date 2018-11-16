New research gives insight into milk allergies among children

New research is taking a closer look at milk allergies — it’s the most common allergy for kids to have.

“The good news is it is one of the allergies that’s able to be outgrown and most children actually grow out of their milk allergies,” Dr. Purvi Parikh of the Allergy & Asthma Network.

Allergists say a child with a milk allergy should be educated on how to avoid milk, but also on making sure they are getting necessary nutrients.

New research finds milk allergies affect about 2 percent of kids under the age of five.

And more than half of infants under age one who have a food allergy — are allergic to milk. Doctors says parents need to be on the lookout from the beginning. Things like rashes, diarrhea and abdominal pain can all be signs of a milk allergy.

In severe cases — the allergy can be life threatening and lead to anaphylaxis. But the research shows only 26 percent of milk-allergic children carry an epi-pen — the lowest rate among the top nine food allergens.