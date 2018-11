HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and hazmat spill has closed a portion of US-58 East and caused multiple injuries.

According to the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department, the road is shut down at the 35 overpass and “will remain so for a while.” Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Information on the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

