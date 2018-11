NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is celebrating the retirement of Narcotics K9 Kilo!

Kilo joined the police force seven years ago. He was adopted from the Portsmouth Humane Society around the age of two.

Even though his back legs are permanently bent inward due to previous living conditions, he persevered and successfully completed training to become a work dog.

The police department spoiled Kilo with “pup” cakes to celebrate his time in the service.

Congrats, Kilo!