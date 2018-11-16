Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office seeking woman in connection with robbery

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for robbery.

Nikki Lynn Everett is also wanted for use of a firearm during the robbery. According to police, she is aware she is wanted, but has chosen to elude arrest.

Police ask that anyone who knows her location call 911 or report it to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

24-year-old Everett is a Suffolk resident. Her last known address was in the 7000 block of S. Quay Road.