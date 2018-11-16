‘I don’t think people realize what we endure out on the scenes’ First responders on their struggles with PTSD

COURTLAND, Miss. – House fires, shootings, car crashes and murders. What happens when the crime tape comes down and the scene clears?

“I have seen deceased victims in houses. I’ve pulled them out. I have never had one walk to me,” said first responder Jody Morris.

On a rural roadside of Courtland, Mississippi, Morris and a group of volunteer firefighters thought they were responding to a car fire that December night in 2014.

Instead, they found a woman and her car doused in fuel and set on fire. Morris soon discovered he knew the woman – she was his friend’s sister, Jessica Chambers.

Chambers was burned on 98 percent of her body. She died at the hospital hours later.

After the incident, Morris took a leave of absence, the second time he’s done so in the 16 years he’s been a volunteer firefighter in Panola County.

The first time was a few years before when a tree fell on top of a camper, trapping a baby and her grandmother.

“The grandmother was deceased. The baby, we still had a pulse on her,” Morris said.

Morris gave the baby CPR, but she didn’t survive.

“She just looked just like my baby,” he said. “I went home. It was a rough call. I went home straight to my wife and kids. I just loved on them. Turned the radio off and didn’t answer for sixth months.”

He says his stories echo those of so many other first responders.

“I don’t think people realize what we endure out on the scenes,” Morris said.

