Ghost net injures Loggerhead turtle near Hatteras Island

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation says that a female loggerhead turtle was hurt, but is now doing well, after getting tangled in a ghost net.

According to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, she is eating and healthy, but did lose a bone or two out of the laceration on her flipper.

“That isn’t out of the ordinary for severe wounds like that, and after all the fragments come out, it will probably close OK. Still a long road ahead, but she is moving the right direction,” said Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.

“Stormy Petrel” is the ship that found her, and member of the vessel helped get her on the boat and untangle her from the netting.

It is not known yet when the turtle will be released.