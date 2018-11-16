× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A nice but cool weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County.

A sunny but cool weekend… Clouds will clear out early this morning with temperatures starting near 40. It will still be windy this morning with west winds at 10 to 20 mph, making it feel more like the 30s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 50s, about 5 degrees below normal. Winds will gradually relax today from 10-20 this morning to 5-15 this afternoon.

The weekend forecast looks nice. Highs will cool into the mid 50s with mostly sunny on Saturday. We will warm into the upper 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light through the weekend.

Rain chances will stay low for most of next week with a nice mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm to near 60 on Monday but fall to near 50 by midweek.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 40. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 16th

1989 F0 Tornado: Amelia Co, Severe Wx Central VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.