First Warning Forecast: Dry And Sunny Stretch

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County.

So much nicer today compared to yesterday with loads of sunshine which will continue into the weekend. Temperatures are below normal for the next few days only in the the low to mid 50s this afternoon. We will still be a little on the breezy side with wind from the west at 10-15 mph but that will continue to fall throughout the day.

The weekend forecast looks nice. Highs will cool into the mid 50s with mostly sunny on Saturday. We will warm into the upper 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light through the weekend.

Rain chances will stay low for most of next week with a nice mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm to near 60 on Monday but fall to near 50 by midweek. By Thursday for Thanksgiving temperatures will be in the low 50s, more sunshine, and a 0% chance of rain.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 40. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 16th

1989 F0 Tornado: Amelia Co, Severe Wx Central VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

