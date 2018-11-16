× First Warning Forecast: Chilly night on tap with temperatures dipping into the 30s

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County.

So nice to finally see sunshine today! Skies will be mostly clear overnight, which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid and upper 30s. High pressure will continue to build over the weekend keeping conditions nice and dry.

After a chilly start Saturday, temperatures will warm to the mid 50s under clear to partly sunny skies. Very similar conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s under partly sunny skies.

Finally looks like we will have some dry weather to start the work week. You won’t need the umbrella. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. A few communities could reach the 60 degree mark.

Temperatures will remain well-below normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 50s Tuesday under mostly clear skies. Even colder Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. The dry weather will carry into Thursday with rain chances returning to end the work week. Just keeping a 30 percent chance at this point.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: Calm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

