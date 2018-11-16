Enjoy light shows at Newport News City Center in December

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – City Center at Oyster Point will transform into the North Pole this holiday season!

For the first 25 nights in December, they will host a synchronized music and light show.

25 Nights of Northern Lights will be five minute shows, happening at the top of each hour from 6 to 10 p.m.

The shows will include the Larry King Law Holiday Show tree, a new 42′ color and pattern changing tree.

This years theme is Snow Pets. On December 15, pets, on leashes or in a pet carrier/stroller, are welcome to join in on the holiday fun!

The night will include animal organization displays, pet adoption, pet merchandise vendors, and special pet activities.