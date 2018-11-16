Enjoy holiday-themed shopping at Williamsburg Premium Outlets

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Saturday, Williamsburg Premium Outlets are kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event with appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Be Merry & Shop Spectacular event will have treats, seasonal entertainment and special in-store promotions throughout the center.

Shoppers can get a head start on their holiday shopping and get up to 65% off!

There will be prizes to win, social media contests and you can enter to win a $25 Kate Spade New York or Vineyard Vines gift card.

Below is the schedule for the holiday event!

Celebratory Activities and In-Store Promotions

10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Throughout the day, shoppers can enjoy celebratory activities and in-store promotions at participating retailers – including adidas, Vineyard Vines, Tommy Hilfiger, Sketchers and Alewerks.

Williamsburg Elf Ambassadors

Noon to 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Elf Ambassadors will be stationed at four locations around the center, handing out deals and lucky guests can register to win gifts, including $25 gift cards to adidas, kate spade new york, The North Face and Sunglass Hut!

Musical Entertainment on the Main Stage

5 –7 p.m.

After a full day of spectacular shopping, guests can kick back and enjoy family-friendly performances and musical entertainment on the main stage in front of the tree starting at 5 p.m., with appearances by local groups, including Warwick High School Vocal Ensemble and Warhill High School String Ensemble, where Mix 98.1’s own Jeff Wicker from Wicker in the Morning will emcee and broadcast live from the center!

Tree Lighting

6 p.m.

More merry celebrations will culminate around the grand 24-foot tree, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will enter to the tune of festive fife and drums from Williamsburg Field Musick.

The North Pole’s favorite couple will help to light the tree, officially marking the start of the holiday season in Williamsburg!

Selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Guests can greet Santa and Mrs. Claus after the tree lighting, where they will be available for selfies until 8 p.m.