Enjoy a Virginia grown Thanksgiving dinner

Celebrate Thanksgiving this year by cooking fresh Virginia grown produce for your holiday meal!

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages the public to use locally grown food.

Virginia’s agriculture industry contributes $70 billion annually to the Commonwealth. VDACS says supporting Virginia farmers will help boost the state’s economy.

“When you buy from Virginia farmers, you get maximum freshness and taste because your food travels far less from farm to table. Saving on food miles also means saving valuable energy, as food comes from down the road, not across the country,” said VDACS Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh.

You can also find delicious food at local farmer’s markets. This time of year you can find squash, pie pumpkins, leafy fall vegetables, white and sweet potatoes, peanuts, apples, honey, milk and dairy products, wine, apple cider, eggs, meats, fish and seafood.

Happy food shopping!