DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 11/19 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Tagumo Attacks!!!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SOMETHING’S FISHY — A new fugitive is on the loose in 1951 Tokyo and Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) try to capture it. As Constantine (Matt Ryan) struggles to recover, Ray (Brandon Routh) knows that magic might be the only thing that can save him but must look outside the team for help. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) joins Nate (Nick Zano) and his family for an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner. Courtney Ford and Ramona Young also star. Lexi La Roche directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode (#405). Original airdate 11/19/2018.