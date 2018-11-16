Currituck Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes large amount of drugs, firearm from Moyock home

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that nearly $12,000 of marijuana was seized and a woman was arrested during a joint investigation Thursday.

Currituck Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, along with Pasquotank County Narcotics Officers, executed a search warrant on Moyock resident Sienna Marie Gilmore of the 200 block of Shingle Landing Road.

Investigators found a firearm, cash and assorted drug paraphernalia, as well as eight pounds of marijuana, worth up to $12,000.

Gilmore was arrested and charged with felony manufacture, sale, distribution and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property; felony maintaining a dwelling place/controlled substance; felony possession of marijuana; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

She was released on a $11,000 bond.