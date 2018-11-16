Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ali from mornings on 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) has the latest news from the would of country music including the big stories from the Country Music's big night at the CMAs - Carrie Underwood 's baby reveal, Garth Brooks give us a new song, Keith Urban wins big and more.