Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping strategies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Whether it's door-buster sales or online super savings, we're all looking for deals as we kick off the shopping season on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Lindsay Robers, founder of TheGiftInsider.com has some great gift suggestions and shopping strategies.  For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.