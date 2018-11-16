Bank of America donates $500,000 to help construct new EVMS building

NORFOLK, Va. – Bank of America donated $500,000 to support the education and academic administration building being constructed at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

The gift will help with construction costs for the $80 million, 11-story building. It will create space for education programs, supporting academic offices and student-study space.

“The new building will alleviate a shortage of classroom space and help us deliver on our promise to meet the ever-growing healthcare demands of the community,” said Richard Homan, MD, President and Provost of EVMS and Dean of the School of Medicine.

The building is scheduled to be completed in August 2020.