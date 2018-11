“Due Process” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LAUREL STEPS IN TO HELP OLIVER — Slabside becomes even more dangerous after a guard is murdered and everyone is a suspect. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) enlists help from a surprising source in her pursuit of Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) flexes her muscles as the District Attorney. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Tonya Kong (#706). Original airdate 11/19/2018.