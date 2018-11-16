757 Showdown: Lake Taylor thumps King’s Fork to advance to region final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Titans came, saw, and conquered. Lake Taylor dominated King's Fork 42-0 in the Class 4, Region A semifinal Friday night.

Jeff Foster connected with Javon Harvey in the first quarter to open up the scoring 6-0. In the second quarter, Malik Newton ripped off one of his three touchdown runs to break it open 12-0.

10 sacks by the Lake Taylor (11-and-1) defense helped the Titans keep King's Fork (6-and-6) out of the end zone for the entire game.

The Titans will head up to Williamsburg to face Lafayette in the region final at Wanner Stadium next Friday.