3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach leaves motorcyclist dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-264 West Thursday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, the accident occurred near Rosemont Road, and involved a Ford Mustang, a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Harley-Davidson FX motorcycle.

At approximately 9:13 p.m., the Mustang’s driver, 25-year-old Rasheen Montreal Beasley, began changing lanes and crossed into the path of the Mitsubishi, which caused the Mitsubishi to strike the Mustang from behind.

The impact of the crash caused Beasley to lose control of his vehicle, crossing into the motorcycle’s lane and striking it. The driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Joshua David Patterson, lost control, ran off the roadway and struck the dividing wall, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle and into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Patterson was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he died early Friday morning. Beasley sustained non-life threatening injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.