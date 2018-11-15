Virginia State Police, good Samaritans administer CPR to unresponsive driver

HAMPTON, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper, a VDOT employee and three good Samaritans were involved in a joint effort to render CPR and resuscitate an unresponsive driver after a disabled vehicle call Wednesday night.

Virginia State Trooper J. Brooks responded to I-64 westbound west of Settlers Landing Road for a stopped vehicle in the right travel lane, which was blocking the flow of traffic.

When he responded to the scene, he found the stopped vehicle locked, with the female driver unresponsive. According to reports, she had her foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive.

Brooks notified SMART Traffic to block both lanes of travel and assist him with the driver, then broke the driver side window to put the vehicle in park. With the help of VDOT employee Austin Wiggins, he removed the driver from the vehicle and began CPR.

Three good Samaritans stopped to assist with compressions, rotating two-man CPR techniques until Hampton medics and firefighters arrived to transport the driver to the hospital.

The driver, Karen Lynn Wright, was pronounced dead by Hampton Careplex staff.